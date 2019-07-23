China's hardline premier set peak for gigantomania

Reuters





By John Foley

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's former Premier Li Peng, who died on Monday, is mostly known abroad for his role in commanding the brutal crackdown against protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. He is also famous for championing the controversial Three Gorges Dam. Under Li, China's penchant for mega-projects reached its apex. The country still loves to think and invest big, but its ability to do so without regard for environmental or financial consequences is much diminished.

It's the kind of feat China would struggle to duplicate today. Fixed asset investment in infrastructure, which was increasing at a 25% annual clip just five years ago, is now creeping upwards at around 4%, according to data from Refinitiv. Financing a project of that scale has also become more complicated - partly because banks are already laden with policy-directed loans, many of them producing low or no returns. Government debt is now around 50% of GDP; when the dam was completed in 2006, it was half that. Citizens are less easily shunted aside thanks in part to greater access to social media.

The gigantomanic instinct survives, however. Last year China completed a bridge between Zhuhai, Macau and Hong Kong, the world's longest sea crossing at 55 kilometres long. Six of the world's tallest buildings under construction are in the People's Republic, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. There's the sweeping Belt and Road Initiative of Chinese-sponsored infrastructure projects overseas. But that project has been beset by financial and political frictions too. The Three Gorges Dam was a one-off, and that's probably a good thing.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Li Peng, premier of China from 1988 to 1998, has died aged 90, Chinese state media reported on July 23.

- Li's tenure spanned the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, which ended in a violent crackdown. Most of his time as premier coincided with the rule of Jiang Zemin, who was general secretary of China'sCommunist Party from 1989 to 2002.

- A hydropower engineer by training, Li rose through the ranks as an energy official. He championed the Three Gorges Dam project on the Yangtze river, which broke ground in 1994 and was completed in 2006. The project involved the relocation of 1.4 million people, according to state media.