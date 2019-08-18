China's Ganfeng closes deal to raise stake in Argentina lithium project

Shutterstock photo





BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's Ganfeng Lithium , said on Sunday it had completed a $160 million deal to raise its stake in the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project in Argentina to 50%.

Ganfeng, based in southeastern China'sJiangxi province, is one of the world's biggest producers of lithium, a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries, and a supplier of electric carmaker Tesla .

It bought a 37.5% stake in the Cauchari-Olaroz project from Chile's Sociedad Quimica y Minera , or SQM, in 2018 and said in April its Ganfeng Lithium Netherlands Co unit would subscribe for new shares in the operating joint venture (JV) Minera Exar to raise this to 50%.

Its JV partner in Cauchari-Olaroz is Toronto-listed Lithium Americas Corp , which says the project is on track to start production in 2020.