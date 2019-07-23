Quantcast

China's former premier Li Peng dies at 90

By Reuters

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - Former Chinese Premier Li Peng, reviled by rights activists and many in the capital as the "Butcher of Beijing" for his role in the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, has died, state media said on Tuesday.

Li, who was 90, died on Monday evening in Beijing due to an unspecified illness, the official Xinhua news agency said.

