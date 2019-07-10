Quantcast

China's Dajia Insurance to take over part of Anbang's assets

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - China'sDajia Insurance Group will set up a property and casualty unit to take over part of Anbang Insurance's assets, the country's regulator said on Thursday.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission published the statement on its official website.

