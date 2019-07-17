China's cross-border capital flows will remain basically stable in H2

Reuters





BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China expects cross-border capital flows to remain basically stable in the second half of the year, in spite of uncertainties in the global economy and trade protectionism, its foreign exchange regulator said.

Positive factors outnumber the negative, as the international monetary policy environment is relatively loose and the U.S. trade deficit with China is increasing, Wang Chunying, a spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at a news briefing on Thursday.

