Quantcast

China's cross-border capital flows will remain basically stable in H2

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China expects cross-border capital flows to remain basically stable in the second half of the year, in spite of uncertainties in the global economy and trade protectionism, its foreign exchange regulator said.

Positive factors outnumber the negative, as the international monetary policy environment is relatively loose and the U.S. trade deficit with China is increasing, Wang Chunying, a spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at a news briefing on Thursday.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China expects cross-border capital flows to remain basically stable in the second half of the year, in spite of uncertainties in the global economy and trade protectionism, its foreign exchange regulator said.

Positive factors outnumber the negative, as the international monetary policy environment is relatively loose and the U.S. trade deficit with China is increasing, Wang Chunying, a spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at a news briefing on Thursday.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar