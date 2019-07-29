China's CNPC targets 2 mln boepd overseas output in 2020

Reuters





SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp, or CNPC, has set a 2020 production target of more than 2 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boepd) from overseas oil and gas operations, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

The state energy giant, the parent of PetroChina Co , operates 92 oil and gas projects in 34 countries, covering Central Asia, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific, it said.

The firm did not give an estimate for global output for 2019.

In engineering services, the state giant said it expects to sign $15 billion worth of new contracts and reap revenue of about $12 billion next year, without giving a comparison.

Domestically, CNPC will expand cooperation with global peers in risk exploration and tapping unconventional resources, with a goal of reaching 12 million tonnes oil equivalent production in 2020 from joint operating blocks, it said.