Quantcast

China's Changsha city weighs subsidising purchases of locally made cars

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China's inland Changsha city is considering offering subsidies for purchases of locally made cars, a document viewed by Reuters and confirmed by an official at a local planning agency showed.

The move comes at a time when China is trying to boost consumption of goods ranging from eco-friendly appliances to big-ticket items like cars as economic growth slows, exacerbated by a bruising trade spat with the United States.

Changsha is the first major city known to be considering subsidies after state planning agency National Development and Reform Commission last month unveiled measures to spur vehicle sales in China. The world's top auto market contracted for the first time last year since the 1990s.

"We are still considering this subsidy plan, but currently have no plan to publish it," said an official at the city government's development and reform commission, on condition of anonymity as the plan is not yet public.

Car sales in China have continued to drop this year, tumbling 16.4% in May from the same month a year prior, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.

That marked the 11th consecutive month of decline and followed falls of 14.6% in April and 5.2% in March.

Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE local joint venture with SAIC Motor and Mitsubishi Motors' venture with Guangzhou Automobile have manufacturing facilities in Changsha city.

($1 = 6.8735 Chinese yuan)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar