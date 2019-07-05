China's Changsha city weighs subsidising purchases of locally made cars

Shutterstock photo





BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China's inland Changsha city is considering offering subsidies for purchases of locally made cars, a document viewed by Reuters and confirmed by an official at a local planning agency showed.

The move comes at a time when China is trying to boost consumption of goods ranging from eco-friendly appliances to big-ticket items like cars as economic growth slows, exacerbated by a bruising trade spat with the United States.

Changsha is the first major city known to be considering subsidies after state planning agency National Development and Reform Commission last month unveiled measures to spur vehicle sales in China. The world's top auto market contracted for the first time last year since the 1990s.

"We are still considering this subsidy plan, but currently have no plan to publish it," said an official at the city government's development and reform commission, on condition of anonymity as the plan is not yet public.

Car sales in China have continued to drop this year, tumbling 16.4% in May from the same month a year prior, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.

That marked the 11th consecutive month of decline and followed falls of 14.6% in April and 5.2% in March.

Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE local joint venture with SAIC Motor and Mitsubishi Motors' venture with Guangzhou Automobile have manufacturing facilities in Changsha city.

($1 = 6.8735 Chinese yuan)