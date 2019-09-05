China's CATL says will supply battery cells to Bosch

Reuters





BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's top battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) said on Thursday it will supply battery cells to German auto supplier Bosch [RIC:RIC:ROBG.UL].

CATL will supply battery cells for Bosch's 48-volt battery system globally, company said in a statement.

