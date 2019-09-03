China's CATL buys into beaten down Australian lithium miner Pilbara

Shutterstock photo





MELBOURNE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China electric vehicle battery maker CATL has taken a stake in Australia'sPilbara Minerals , the lithium miner said on Wednesday, after a supply glut hammered the sector and forced it to raise equity to fund working capital.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co , one of China's leading electric-vehicle battery makers, has bought an 8.5% stake in the company as part of a A$91.5 million ($61.8 million) capital raising, Pilbara said in an exchange filing.

CATL bought the stake through a A$55 million placement while an additional A$36.5 million was raised through an institutional placement at A$0.30 a share. As recently as late May, Pilbara traded above A$0.80 a share.

"It just shows you how desperate that industry is for some capital at the moment. It wasn't completely a matter of survival but it would have meant a pretty drastic restructuring of their operations otherwise."

The fund-raising comes after the miner last week withdrew a stake in its flagship Pilgangoora lithium project in Western Australia from the market for lack of an appealing offer, and cut its sales forecast and curbed spending plans

Australian lithium producers are scrambling to cut production as prices plummet on falling demand in the world's top electric vehicle market after Beijing altered its subsidies to the sector, and a rise in global trade tension.

The raising will provide working capital for the ramp-up of the Pilgangoora operation and will also fund Pilbara's participation in a joint venture with South Korea'sPOSCO for a chemical conversion plant, the company said in a statement.

Pilbara said it will also offer a Share Purchase Plan to raise up to an additional A$20 million.