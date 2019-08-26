China's car wreckage cries out for consolidation

Reuters





By Pete Sweeney

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese carmakers are involved in a slow-motion wreck. Falling sales hit Geely Automobile Holdings and Great Wall Motor , harder in the first half than rivals partnered with foreign marques. Both companies have started seeking JVs, too. A better route to recovery would be industry consolidation, and soon.

Some sympathy might be expected from the central government, which considers autos a "pillar" industry. Yet Beijing is also aware the country has far too many car companies, and that too many of them rely too heavily on shared revenue from overseas JVs, which has crippled their export competitiveness. Sales of BMW models, for example, made up 90% of revenue at $5 billionBrilliance China Automotive , whose profit fell just 9% in the first half; Guangzhou-based GAC relies on its relationship with Toyota to compensate for slackening demand for its unfortunately named Trumpchi sedan.

Local manufacturers are losing market share at home. It was down to 36% in July, after they ceded 3.9 percentage points from a year earlier. Even Geely and Great Wall, which had found some market traction for their own models, have started flirting with overseas rivals. The better ones, however, are mostly taken.

Domestic mergers make more sense. Geely and Great Wall are up against mordant state-backed giants such as FAW , along with dozens of smaller rivals and hundreds of EV startups. Local officials stubbornly prop up weak manufacturers to preserve employment, which keeps them running but weak. The long-expected combination of FAW with Dongfeng and Changan, for example, has yet to happen. It's time to start revving up these sorts of deals.

- Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor, one of the country's largest SUV manufacturers, on Aug. 26 reported a 59% decline in net profit attributable to shareholders for the first six months of the year.

- Brilliance Auto, which has a joint venture with BMW, on Aug. 26 reported a 9% fall in first-half profit attributable to shareholders, to 3.2 billion yuan ($450 million).

- Geely Automobile Holdings on Aug. 21 reported a 40% fall in first-half profit, because of higher discounts and incentives to clear inventory ahead of the implementation of new emissions standards.

- Sales of Chinese-brand passenger cars fell 13% from a year earlier, accounting for 36% of the market, according to industry association data from July. Their share shrank 3.9 percentage points from 2018.

