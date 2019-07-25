Quantcast

China's Bank of Jinzhou says in talks with possible investors under govt guidance

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China'sBank of Jinzhou said on Thursday it is in talks with multiple parties for possible strategic investment, and the business operations are overall normal, according to a statement issued on its website.

The discussion on possible strategic investment is under guidance from local government and regulatory bodies, the Hong Kong-listed bank said.

Officials from the local branch of China's central bank and other regulators recently met financial institutions in Liaoning province to discuss measures to deal with liquidity problems, Reuters reported on Wednesday.





