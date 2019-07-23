Quantcast

China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance

By Reuters

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - China'sBeijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC) has bought a 5% stake in Daimler , cementing its relationship with the German carmaker after China'sZhejiang Geely Holding emerged as a potential rival.

BAIC was Daimler's main partner in China, operating Mercedes-Benz factories in Beijing through Beijing Benz Automotive, until 2018 when Geely chairman Li Shufu took a 9.69% Daimler stake with the aim of forging an alliance to develop electric and self-driving cars.

"This step reinforces our alignment with, and strong support for, Daimler's management and strategy," BAIC chairman Heyi Xu said on Tuesday.

Daimler, which since 2013 has held a stake in a Hong Kong-listed BAIC subsidiary, said it welcomed BAIC's investment.

The high cost of electric car batteries has made it hard for automakers to build affordable zero-emissions vehicles, leading several of them to strike alliances with Chinese partners.

Stuttgart-based Daimler in March agreed to build the next generation of Smart-branded city cars together with Geely, which is based in Hangzhou.

Daimler has reassured BAIC that any new industrial alliances involving Mercedes and a Chinese partner would only happen after a consensus is found with BAIC.

Geely declined to comment.





