China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake; Daimler welcomes investment

Reuters


FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it had purchased a 5% stake in German luxury carmaker Daimler .

Daimler, which since 2013 has held a stake in a Hong Kong-listed BAIC subsidiary, said it welcomed the investment.

"This step reinforces our alignment with, and strong support for, Daimler's management and strategy," said BAIC chairman Heyi Xu.

BAIC's investment comes as Daimler has been deepening its alliance with Geely after the Chinese's group's chairman Li Shufu bought a 9.69 percent stake in Daimler in 2018.

Geely declined to comment.





