China's ANTA Sports rejects Muddy Waters allegation as "incorrect"

By Reuters

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - ANTA Sports Products Ltd on Tuesday rejected an allegation by U.S. shortseller Muddy Waters that the Chinese sports brand had manipulated financial information.

"The company vigorously denies the allegation and considers it to be incorrect and misleading," ANTA chairman Ding Shizhong said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Muddy Waters accused ANTA of using "secretly controlled Tier 1 distributors to fraudulently boost its margins".

Muddy Waters did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment on ANTA's filing.

On Monday, after Muddy Waters issued a report on ANTA, shares of China's largest home-grown sports brand by market value fell as much as 8.7% to a three-week low.

Trading in ANTA shares was suspended on Monday afternoon, at the company's request.

On Tuesday morning, trading resumed. At 0300 GMT, ANTA shares were down 0.9%.

Another short-seller, Blue Orca Capital, had cast doubt on ANTA's revenue in a presentation in May that ANTA dismissed as "inaccurate and misleading".





