Quantcast

China-led development bank joins World Bank in pulling funds for new Indian state capital

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has dropped plans to finance a new capital for the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, after the World Bank pulled its support on Friday.

The construction of the city, known as Amaravati, is the brainchild of the state's former chief minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, who lost power in elections in May.

"AIIB is no longer considering the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project for funding," spokeswoman Laurel Ostfield told Reuters in an emailed statement.





This article appears in: Stocks , Banking and Loans , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar