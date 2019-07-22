China/Abu Dhabi oil firms sign exploration, refining agreement

Shutterstock photo





BEIJING/SINGAPORE/Dubai, July 22 (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on upstream exploration and development, oil refining and liquefied natural gas trade, ADNOC said on Monday.

The agreement was signed during a three-day state visit to China by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Under the agreement, the companies will share the latest know-how in developing ultra-acidic natural gas fields, according to ADNOC's statement.

The two firms will also look at potential opportunities to work with both these companies on offshore oil and gas field assets in Abu Dhabi, the statement said.

They will look into working together on LNG marketing and purchasing.

In oil refining and petrochemicals, ADNOC will consider opportunities for investing in CNOOC's existing refineries, and potential collaborations in new integrated refining and petrochemical assets in China, the statement said.