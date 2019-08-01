Quantcast

China yuan, stocks slump as Trump breaks trade truce

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese markets opened sharply lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on China, blaming slow progress in their bilateral trade talks.

Trump on Thursday said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, breaking the hiatus in tit-for-tat tariffs since his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in June.

The Chinese yuan slid to its weakest since November 2018, softening by over 0.7% to 6.95 per dollar in onshore trade and fell to 6.9756 in the offshore market .

Earlier this week, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had their first face-to-face meeting with Chinese officials since the June trade war ceasefire.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar