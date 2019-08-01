China yuan, stocks slump as Trump breaks trade truce

Reuters





HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese markets opened sharply lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on China, blaming slow progress in their bilateral trade talks.

Trump on Thursday said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, breaking the hiatus in tit-for-tat tariffs since his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in June.

The Chinese yuan slid to its weakest since November 2018, softening by over 0.7% to 6.95 per dollar in onshore trade and fell to 6.9756 in the offshore market .

Earlier this week, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had their first face-to-face meeting with Chinese officials since the June trade war ceasefire.