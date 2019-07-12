Quantcast

China vows to tackle dead pig scam amid swine fever epidemic

By Reuters

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - Criminal gangs in China are faking outbreaks of African swine fever on farms free of the disease and forcing farmers to sell their healthy pigs at sharply lower prices, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The gangs are taking advantage of a highly contagious disease that has spread across much of the country and disrupted the world's biggest pork market.

The scam involves dumping dead pigs on farms and then spreading rumours that the farms are infected with African swine fever, which is often fatal for pigs but harmless for humans.

The ministry did not give more details but it urged anyone who witnessed such activities to alert the authorities.

"All localities should be vigilant and actively guard against it," it said.

Up to half of China's breeding pigs have either died from African swine fever or been slaughtered because of the spreading disease, twice as many as officially acknowledged, Reuters reported last month.





