China vice agriculture minister says African swine fever outbreaks slowing

Reuters


BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's Vice Agriculture Minister Yu Kangzhen said on Thursday that outbreaks of deadly African swine fever had significantly slowed this year, and pig production is gradually returning to normal.

Asked about reports of recent fresh outbreaks of the pig disease, Yu said that China has had fewer outbreaks this year than last, with only 44 cases in the first six months of 2019.

Reuters reported this week that as many as half of China's breeding pigs have died from African swine fever or been slaughtered because of the spreading disease, twice as many as officially acknowledged.





