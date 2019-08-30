Quantcast

China, U.S. trade negotiating teams maintaining 'effective communication' -China

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China'sForeign Ministry said on Friday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China and the United States are engaged in a tit-for-tat tarrif war involving hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods and which threatens to engulf all trade between the countries, putting global growth at risk.

