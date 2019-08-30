China, U.S. trade negotiating teams maintaining 'effective communication' -China

Reuters





BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China'sForeign Ministry said on Friday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China and the United States are engaged in a tit-for-tat tarrif war involving hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods and which threatens to engulf all trade between the countries, putting global growth at risk.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China'sForeign Ministry said on Friday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China and the United States are engaged in a tit-for-tat tarrif war involving hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods and which threatens to engulf all trade between the countries, putting global growth at risk.