Quantcast

China, U.S. officials meet for trade talks in Shanghai

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before beginning trade talks in Shanghai on Wednesday in a bid to end a year-long trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out his first term to finalise any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 U.S. presidential contest, the outcome will be worse for China.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before beginning trade talks in Shanghai on Wednesday in a bid to end a year-long trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out his first term to finalise any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 U.S. presidential contest, the outcome will be worse for China.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar