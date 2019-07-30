China, U.S. officials meet for trade talks in Shanghai

Reuters





SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before beginning trade talks in Shanghai on Wednesday in a bid to end a year-long trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out his first term to finalise any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 U.S. presidential contest, the outcome will be worse for China.

