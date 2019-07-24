China to use multiple tools to lower real interest rates -state TV

Reuters





BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China will use multiple tools to lower real interest rates, especially for small and private companies, Chinese state television reported on Wednesday citing a statement from the state council.

Beijing has taken several steps in recent months to lower financing costs for smaller firms to support growth. The state media report did not specify what tools would be used to lower interest rates.

