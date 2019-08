Shutterstock photo





BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's cabinet said on Wednesday it will speed up the distribution of subsidies for pigs that are culled due to African swine fever.

China's rules stipulate that farmers must receive 1,200 yuan($170) per pig culled to stop the spread of the deadly disease that has devastated the country's pig industry.

Some farmers have said they are not receiving the subsidies.

($1 = 7.0644 Chinese yuan renminbi)