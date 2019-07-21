China to impose anti-dumping tax on stainless steel from Indonesia, EU, Japan, S.Korea

Reuters





BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China said on Monday it will impose anti-dumping duties on some stainless steel products imported from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

Anti-dumping tariffs of 18.1% to 103.1% will be applied to stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates from companies in the EU and the three Asian nations, effective July 23, China'sMinistry of Commerce said in a statement.

The decision follows an anti-dumping probe in July last year after a complaint filed by state-owned Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel .

Stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates are mainly used as raw material to make cold-rolled stainless steel products or used in shipbuilding, containers, rail, power and other industries.

China, the world's largest stainless steel producer, churned out 26.71 million tonnes of stainless steel products in 2018, up 2.4% from a year ago, according to China'sStainless Steel Association.

The country imported 1.85 million tonnes of stainless steel products last year, up 53.7% from 2017.