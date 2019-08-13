Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-China tariff delays pull European shares out of doldrums



(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* Washington delays 10% tariffs beyond September

* Italian shares rebound as banks rise

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 13 (Reuters) - European shares staged a comeback fromearly losses on Tuesday as growth sectors led the charge, afterWashington's move to delay tariffs on some Chinese goodsprovided a lift to battered global sentiment.

The U.S. administration will delay imposing a 10% tariff oncertain Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones,beyond September, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representativesaid on Tuesday. A separate list also included some imports thatwould be exempted altogether from tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

That supported a move back to riskier assets after acocktail of negative drivers had pressured markets for the pastfew sessions.

Commodity stocks .SXPP , automakers .SXAP and techsectors .SX8P were among the biggest gainers in Europe, andhelped the pan-European STOXX 600 index close up 0.5%, erasingsession losses of up to about 0.8%.

"What we are seeing now with this announcement is a clearpositive development," said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at CityIndex. "This definitely counts as a relief to markets because...this announcement shows the willingness to compromise from bothsides."

But Odeluga doubts the longevity of Tuesday's rally givenrecent volatility in markets spurred by recession fears,worsening Hong Kong tensions and a crash in Argentine markets.

Export-reliant Germany's DAX .GDAXI rose 0.6% on the U.S.news, recovering after data showed plunging economic sentimentamong German investors. Investors will be closely watchingWednesday's second-quarter economic growth data to see ifEurope's biggest economy is headed for recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2592DP

The easing in trade tensions also lifted oil prices whichsaw energy stocks being among the top gainers on STOXX 600. O/R

Italian shares .FTMIB , troubled by political turmoil, rosemore than 1% as banks .FTIT8300 rose with Monte Dei Paschi BMPS.MI up 7.2%.

Right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini's drive for earlyelections in Italy hit a road bump on Monday with parliamentaryparty leaders failing to decide when the Senate should debatehis no-confidence motion in the government. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2584CL

"I think we're going towards a technical government... thatbrings Italy to elections in an orderly fashion, securing publicfinances, which can help reduce the damage," said CarloFranchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest.

In corporate news HenkelHNKG_p.DE shares slid to thebottom of the pan-region index after the German consumer goodscompany lowered its full-year outlook for sales and earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2582HY (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh, Shreayshi Sanyal, Susan Mathew inBengaluru and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Bernard Orr) ((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; ReutersMessaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))