China suspends mainland movies, stars from Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards

By Reuters

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's film regulator on Wednesday said it was suspending mainland Chinese movies and their personnel from participating in Taiwan's annual Golden Horse Film Festival this year, without giving a reason.

The China Film Administration made the announcement in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The move comes after the event, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, last year became a lightning rod for questions about Taiwanese independence, sparking a debate between Taiwanese and mainland stars as well as netizens.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the organisers of the Golden Horse Film Festival for comment.





