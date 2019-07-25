Quantcast

China suspects FedEx broke law by declining Huawei shipments

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities suspect U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp violated the law by not making shipments of goods from the tech company Huawei to their recipients, the Xinhua state news agency reported on Friday.

China's investigation of FedEx came after the United States placed Huawei on an "entity list" that effectively bars U.S.-based suppliers from serving the company.

Initially, FedEx attributed the failed shipments to an "operational error" but authorities found that the explanation did "not meet reality," Xinhua reported.

"In the midst of the investigation, other clues that FedEx violated laws and regulations were discovered," Xinhua reported.

