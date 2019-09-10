Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • China to buy U.S. goods to sweeten trade deal - SCMP

  • China to scrap quotas on QFII, RQFII foreign investment schemes

  • U.S. sets preliminary duties of up to 222% on Chinese ceramic tile

  • China opens soymeal market to No. 1 exporter Argentina in 'historic' deal

  • China cabinet wants large pig farms to make up 58% of total by 2022

    • Data:

    • China Aug factory deflation deepens, prices fall most in 3 yrs; pork prices soar

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • China CNPC skips Venezuelan oil loading for 2nd month -sources

    • CATL Europe chief says company eyes plant in North America

    • China's SVOLT aims to make battery cells in Europe from 2023

    Earnings/Performance

    • Chongqing Changan Automobile Aug vehicle sales up 0.4% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Beijing Kunlun Tech conducts share buyback for 300.3 mln yuan as of Sep 9

    • Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Midea Group's shares involving 185.1 mln yuan

    • Goertek plans convertible bond issue of 4 bln yuan

    Trading halt/resumption

    • Yintai Resources' share trade to halt pending annoucement

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • China Fortune Land's unit wins land sites for 11.6 bln yuan

    • Local govt to offer 5.09 bln yuan to Chongqing Construction Engineering's project company





