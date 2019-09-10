China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China to buy U.S. goods to sweeten trade deal - SCMP
China to scrap quotas on QFII, RQFII foreign investment schemes
U.S. sets preliminary duties of up to 222% on Chinese ceramic tile
China opens soymeal market to No. 1 exporter Argentina in 'historic' deal
China cabinet wants large pig farms to make up 58% of total by 2022
Data:
Company moves:
In focus
-
China CNPC skips Venezuelan oil loading for 2nd month -sources
-
CATL Europe chief says company eyes plant in North America
-
China's SVOLT aims to make battery cells in Europe from 2023
Earnings/Performance
Equity changes/IPOs
-
Beijing Kunlun Tech conducts share buyback for 300.3 mln yuan as of Sep 9
-
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Midea Group's shares involving 185.1 mln yuan
-
Goertek plans convertible bond issue of 4 bln yuan
Trading halt/resumption
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)