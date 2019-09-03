Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • China's Xi says country facing a period of 'concentrated risks'

  • Hong Kong leader says she never discussed resigning with Beijing

  • China still pursuing nuclear fuel reprocessing plant with France

  • China seeks people's feedback on blanket cuts in pollution war

    • Company moves:

    In focus

    • Huawei says U.S. enticing, coercing staff to provide company info

    • China'sXiaomi plans $1.5 bln buyback to arrest stock tumble

    • Huawei says to spend more than $300 mln a year in funding for universities

    Earnings/Performance

    • China Vanke's August contract sales at 44.1 bln yuan

    • Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' vehicles sales down 0.8% y/y in Aug

    • Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction's Jan-Aug contract sales up 20% y/y

    • Seazen Holdings' Jan-Aug contract sales up 24.8% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Wuxi AppTec plans to issue h-share convertible dollar bonds

    • Midea Group has bought back company shares worth up to 3.1 bln yuan

    • Zhejiang Century Huatong has bought back 1.6% stake for 1.6 bln yuan

    • Giant Network has bought back 3.9% stake for 1.4 bln yuan

    • Zhejiang Chint Electrics plans to buy back company shares worth up to 1 bln yuan

    • TCL has bought back 3.53% stake for 1.6 bln yuan

    • Bank Of Nanjing's shareholder Zijin Investment to boost stake

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • China Gezhouba Group's unit wins land auction for 3.23 bln yuan

    • Industrial Bank's Chairman Gao Jianping Resigns as he has reached retirement age

    • Citic Trust to invest 4.0 bln yuan in unit of China Fortune Land for PPP projects





