China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China's Xi says country facing a period of 'concentrated risks'
Hong Kong leader says she never discussed resigning with Beijing
China still pursuing nuclear fuel reprocessing plant with France
China seeks people's feedback on blanket cuts in pollution war
Company moves:
In focus
Huawei says U.S. enticing, coercing staff to provide company info
China'sXiaomi plans $1.5 bln buyback to arrest stock tumble
Huawei says to spend more than $300 mln a year in funding for universities
Earnings/Performance
China Vanke's August contract sales at 44.1 bln yuan
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' vehicles sales down 0.8% y/y in Aug
Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction's Jan-Aug contract sales up 20% y/y
Seazen Holdings' Jan-Aug contract sales up 24.8% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Wuxi AppTec plans to issue h-share convertible dollar bonds
Midea Group has bought back company shares worth up to 3.1 bln yuan
Zhejiang Century Huatong has bought back 1.6% stake for 1.6 bln yuan
Giant Network has bought back 3.9% stake for 1.4 bln yuan
Zhejiang Chint Electrics plans to buy back company shares worth up to 1 bln yuan
TCL has bought back 3.53% stake for 1.6 bln yuan
Bank Of Nanjing's shareholder Zijin Investment to boost stake
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
China Gezhouba Group's unit wins land auction for 3.23 bln yuan
Industrial Bank's Chairman Gao Jianping Resigns as he has reached retirement age
Citic Trust to invest 4.0 bln yuan in unit of China Fortune Land for PPP projects