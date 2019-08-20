China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Pompeo: 'No mixed messages' from U.S. on Huawei
Hong Kong leader says dialogue and 'mutual respect' offer way out of chaos
China trims lending rates with new benchmark, more cuts expected
China's petrochemical expansion to overwhelm Japan, S.Korea producers
China adds 148 drugs to key insurance list - state media
China tin smelters cut output on low prices, weak sales - association
Company moves:
In focus
Huawei founder details "battle mode" reform plan to beat U.S. crisis
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses estimates as competition hots up at home
Goldman Sachs, China'sPing An back artificial intelligence firm H20.ai
China's Xinfa shuts aluminium capacity in Xinjiang after blast - sources
Bank of Jinzhou says to record net loss of up to 5 bln yuan in 2018
China's Wens H1 net profit climbs 50.8% on strong poultry sales
Earnings/Performance
China Vanke's H1 net profit up 29.8% y/y
Wanhua Chemical's H1 net profit down 46.5% y/y
Luxshare Precision's H1 net profit up 81.82% y/y
Bank Of Jiangsu's H1 net profit up 14.9% y/y
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical's H1 net profit down 67.7% y/y
Wanda Film's H1 net profit down 61.9% y/y
Goertek's H1 net profit up 17.7% y/y
Beijing Jingneng Power's H1 net profit up 124.8% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Muyuan Foods' shares involving 317.1 mln yuan
GIC Private Ltd Increases H-shares In China Molybdenum - HKEx Filing
Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Saic Motor's shares involving 316.8 million yuan