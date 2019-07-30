China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
China to inspect Argentine crushers, could unlock No. 1 soymeal market
INSIGHT-China probes small bank shareholdings as risk worries persist
China's c.bank branches tell lenders to increase loans appropriately - sources
U.S. could decide on licenses for companies to sell to Huawei by next week -Ross
Clouds over big Chinese auditor derail IPO, fundraising plans of others
Chinese province considers 'three-child policy' to halt population decline
Data:
POLL-As trade war bites, China's factories set for 3rd month of shrinking activity
China's pig herd may shrink by 50% due to African swine fever - Rabobank
Company moves:
In focus
Earnings/Performance
People's Insurance Company Group Of China expects H1 net profit to rise 40-60% y/y
China Pacific Insurance sees h1 net profit to rise about 96% y/y
Suning.Com's H1 prelim net profit down 64.37% y/y
Guotai Junan Securities' prelim h1 net profit up 25.22% y/y
Han's Laser Technology Industry's prelim h1 net profit down 62.74% y/y
Huaneng Power International's H1 Net Profit Up 79.1% Y/Y
Chongqing Fuling Zhacai's H1 net profit up 3.14% y/y
OFILM Group's H1 net profit down 97.2% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
M&A
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)