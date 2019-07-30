Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume

  • China to inspect Argentine crushers, could unlock No. 1 soymeal market

  • INSIGHT-China probes small bank shareholdings as risk worries persist

  • China's c.bank branches tell lenders to increase loans appropriately - sources

  • U.S. could decide on licenses for companies to sell to Huawei by next week -Ross

  • Clouds over big Chinese auditor derail IPO, fundraising plans of others

  • Chinese province considers 'three-child policy' to halt population decline

    • Data:

    • POLL-As trade war bites, China's factories set for 3rd month of shrinking activity

    • China's pig herd may shrink by 50% due to African swine fever - Rabobank

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • Huawei warns on U.S. ban after China smartphone sales drive H1 revenue

    • China'sUnited Family Healthcare clinches $1.4 bln deal to list in New York

    Earnings/Performance

    • People's Insurance Company Group Of China expects H1 net profit to rise 40-60% y/y

    • China Pacific Insurance sees h1 net profit to rise about 96% y/y

    • Suning.Com's H1 prelim net profit down 64.37% y/y

    • Guotai Junan Securities' prelim h1 net profit up 25.22% y/y

    • Han's Laser Technology Industry's prelim h1 net profit down 62.74% y/y

    • Huaneng Power International's H1 Net Profit Up 79.1% Y/Y

    • Chongqing Fuling Zhacai's H1 net profit up 3.14% y/y

    • OFILM Group's H1 net profit down 97.2% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics' shareholder to cut stake in the company

    M&A

    • Wanhua Chemical'sHungary unit to buy Sweden'sChematur Technologies AB

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • CITIC Securities to boost capital of futures unit by 2.0 billion yuan

    • Shanghai Fosun Pharma to sell Healthy Harmony for about $523.15 million





