China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
U.S. to approve sales it deems safe to blacklisted Huawei
China's Xi tells officials not to be lazy and 'spend whole day eating'
U.S. exempts some medical, electronic devices from China tariffs
U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
Micro-Tech Nanjing to raise up to 894.3 mln yuan in Shanghai Star Board IPO
Shanghai Microport Endovascular Medtech to raise 832.1 Mln yuan in Shanghai Star Board IPO
ArcSoft to raise up to 1.3 Bln yuan in shanghai Star Board IPO
Western Superconducting Technologies to raise up to 800.0 Mln yuan in Shanghai Star Board IPO
Guolian Securities Co posts June net profit of RMB 31.6 MLN