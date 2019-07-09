Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • U.S. to approve sales it deems safe to blacklisted Huawei

  • China's Xi tells officials not to be lazy and 'spend whole day eating'

  • U.S. exempts some medical, electronic devices from China tariffs

  • U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart

    • Data due:

    • June inflation data

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • Nine companies set prices for listings on China's Nasdaq-style tech board

    Earnings/Performance

    • Xiamen Meiya Pico Information sees 6-month net profit to fall by 74.85%-97.49%

    • Orient Securities posts June net profit of co (unconsolidated) 18 mln yuan

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Micro-Tech Nanjing to raise up to 894.3 mln yuan in Shanghai Star Board IPO

    • Shanghai Microport Endovascular Medtech to raise 832.1 Mln yuan in Shanghai Star Board IPO

    • ArcSoft to raise up to 1.3 Bln yuan in shanghai Star Board IPO

    • Western Superconducting Technologies to raise up to 800.0 Mln yuan in Shanghai Star Board IPO

    • Guolian Securities Co posts June net profit of RMB 31.6 MLN





