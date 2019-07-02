Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • SPECIAL REPORT-How Poland became a front in the cold war between U.S. and China

  • China condemns violent Hong Kong protests as 'undisguised challenge' to its rule

  • China pledges to scrap financial sector ownership limits in 2020, one year early

  • China's benchmark overnight repo rate falls to record low

  • China's climate 'ambition' pledge could lead to tougher CO2 targets - experts

  • China's 'father of EV' urges more hydrogen infrastructure to develop fuel cell vehicles

  • China'sShandong province plans further coal usage cuts over next five years

    • Company moves:

    In focus

    • Huawei founder downplays effect of promised Trump reprieve - FT

    • Volkswagen says 50% of China sales will be NEVs by 2035

    Earnings/Performance

    • Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products sees 6-mth net profit up 55-85% y/y

    • China Vanke's contract sales at 334 bln yuan in H1, up 9.6% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Addsino's two shareholders to unload up to 6% stake in the company within six months

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Poly Developments gets regulator's approval to issue bonds worth up to 15 bln yuan

    • Shanghai Pudong Dev Bank gets approval to issue 30 bln yuan perpetual bonds

    • Consortium of Wuxi Taiji's unit signs solar cell related project worth 1.2 bln yuan

    • Bank of Hangzhou Approvals to issue financial debenture worth up to 10 bln yuan





