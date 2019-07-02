China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
SPECIAL REPORT-How Poland became a front in the cold war between U.S. and China
China condemns violent Hong Kong protests as 'undisguised challenge' to its rule
China pledges to scrap financial sector ownership limits in 2020, one year early
China's benchmark overnight repo rate falls to record low
China's climate 'ambition' pledge could lead to tougher CO2 targets - experts
China's 'father of EV' urges more hydrogen infrastructure to develop fuel cell vehicles
China'sShandong province plans further coal usage cuts over next five years
Company moves:
In focus
Earnings/Performance
Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products sees 6-mth net profit up 55-85% y/y
China Vanke's contract sales at 334 bln yuan in H1, up 9.6% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Poly Developments gets regulator's approval to issue bonds worth up to 15 bln yuan
Shanghai Pudong Dev Bank gets approval to issue 30 bln yuan perpetual bonds
Consortium of Wuxi Taiji's unit signs solar cell related project worth 1.2 bln yuan
Bank of Hangzhou Approvals to issue financial debenture worth up to 10 bln yuan