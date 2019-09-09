China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
U.S. Treasury chief sees positive year for economy as China talks loom
As China trade war escalates, 2020 U.S. Democrats scramble over their message
U.S. charges Chinese professor in latest shot at Huawei
China to further support private firms, boost manufacturing - state media
China caps insurers' investments in their shareholders
China clears 25 Brazil meat plants for export, lifting shares
China'sGuangdong to release another 3,150 tonnes of pork from reserves to secure supplies
Data due:
-
China mainland Aug inflation data
-
POLL-China's August new loans seen up slightly, more easing expected
Company moves:
In focus
-
Alibaba set for 'big challenge' as flamboyant chairman Ma departs
-
China Telecom, Unicom will team up to build 5G network
Earnings/Performance
-
China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's Aug contract sales up 36.10% y/y
-
Guangzhou Automobile sells 161,774 vehicles in aug, down 6.8% y/y
-
Daqin Railway's Aug cargo throughput down 8.8% y/y
-
Baic Bluepark New Energy Technology's Jan-Aug vehicle sales up 26% y/y
-
Beijing Capital Development's Jan-Aug contract sales up 35.1% y/y
-
Great Wall Motor's Aug vehicle sales up 6.5% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
-
Nanyang Topsec Technologies' shareholder to unload up to 5.5% stake
-
Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology's shareholder to unload up to 4% stake
-
Yanan Bicon Pharmaceutical's shareholder and parties acting in concert plan to cut stake
Trading halt/resumption
-
Shenzhen Inovance Technology's trading in shares to halt pending regulatory review of its asset acquisition
-
Changchun High & New Technology's trading in shares to halt from Sept 10 pending asset acquisition
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)