China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • U.S. Treasury chief sees positive year for economy as China talks loom

  • As China trade war escalates, 2020 U.S. Democrats scramble over their message

  • U.S. charges Chinese professor in latest shot at Huawei

  • China to further support private firms, boost manufacturing - state media

  • China caps insurers' investments in their shareholders

  • China clears 25 Brazil meat plants for export, lifting shares

  • China'sGuangdong to release another 3,150 tonnes of pork from reserves to secure supplies

    • Data due:

    • China mainland Aug inflation data

    • POLL-China's August new loans seen up slightly, more easing expected

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • Alibaba set for 'big challenge' as flamboyant chairman Ma departs

    • China Telecom, Unicom will team up to build 5G network

    Earnings/Performance

    • China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's Aug contract sales up 36.10% y/y

    • Guangzhou Automobile sells 161,774 vehicles in aug, down 6.8% y/y

    • Daqin Railway's Aug cargo throughput down 8.8% y/y

    • Baic Bluepark New Energy Technology's Jan-Aug vehicle sales up 26% y/y

    • Beijing Capital Development's Jan-Aug contract sales up 35.1% y/y

    • Great Wall Motor's Aug vehicle sales up 6.5% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Nanyang Topsec Technologies' shareholder to unload up to 5.5% stake

    • Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology's shareholder to unload up to 4% stake

    • Yanan Bicon Pharmaceutical's shareholder and parties acting in concert plan to cut stake

    Trading halt/resumption

    • Shenzhen Inovance Technology's trading in shares to halt pending regulatory review of its asset acquisition

    • Changchun High & New Technology's trading in shares to halt from Sept 10 pending asset acquisition

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • SAIC Motor gets approval to issue up to 20 bln yuan worth of bonds





