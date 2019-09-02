China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China aims to rev up shale gas drive, wean itself off imports amid U.S. trade row
China stimulus splurge would hurt rating - S&P Global
Bankers' exits and zombie accounts: China'sShanghai free trade zone sputters
China expands drug bulk-buy programme, puts pressure on pharma firms
China probes reports of illegal swine fever vaccines
Chinese city sells discounted pork as meat prices soar -media
Data:
Company moves:
In focus
Equity changes/IPOs
-
Ping An Insurance conducts a-share buyback for 5.0 bln yuan
-
New Hope Liuhe conducts share buyback for 558.4 mln yuan
-
Fiberhome Telecommunication gets regulatory approval for 3.1 bln yuan convertible bond issue
-
China Shipbuilding Industry conducts share buyback of 385.1 mln yuan
-
Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment conducts share buyback for 302.0 mln yuan
-
Youngor Group conducts share buyback for 1.1 billion yuan
-
Beijing Enlight Media's shareholder to cut up to 2% stake
M&A
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
-
Contemporary Amperex Technology , unit agree to invest 3.6 bln yuan to set up new energy JV
-
NavInfo's unit signs sales contract with Mitsubishi Electric's unit in china on navigation products
-
STO Express gets approval to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan bonds