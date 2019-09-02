China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Quantcast

SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • China aims to rev up shale gas drive, wean itself off imports amid U.S. trade row

  • China stimulus splurge would hurt rating - S&P Global

  • Bankers' exits and zombie accounts: China'sShanghai free trade zone sputters

  • China expands drug bulk-buy programme, puts pressure on pharma firms

  • China probes reports of illegal swine fever vaccines

  • Chinese city sells discounted pork as meat prices soar -media

    • Data:

    • China Aug factory activity unexpectedly expands; but export orders worsen - Caixin PMI

    • China's outstanding MLF at 3.41 trln yuan at end-Aug -c.bank

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • China's top airlines brace for smaller profits on slower demand, weak yuan

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Ping An Insurance conducts a-share buyback for 5.0 bln yuan

    • New Hope Liuhe conducts share buyback for 558.4 mln yuan

    • Fiberhome Telecommunication gets regulatory approval for 3.1 bln yuan convertible bond issue

    • China Shipbuilding Industry conducts share buyback of 385.1 mln yuan

    • Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment conducts share buyback for 302.0 mln yuan

    • Youngor Group conducts share buyback for 1.1 billion yuan

    • Beijing Enlight Media's shareholder to cut up to 2% stake

    M&A

    • Yifan Pharmaceutical to invest 716.3 mln yuan for 31.65% stake in Bioton S.A.

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Contemporary Amperex Technology , unit agree to invest 3.6 bln yuan to set up new energy JV

    • NavInfo's unit signs sales contract with Mitsubishi Electric's unit in china on navigation products

    • STO Express gets approval to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan bonds





