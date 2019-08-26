China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Quantcast

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • Hong Kong government warns of great danger after weekend of violence

  • China passes law allowing regions to set resource taxes

  • China loosens curbs on small, unapproved drug imports

    • Data:

    • POLL-China's housing market set to slow as Beijing talks tough

    • China's July net gold imports via Hong Kong plunge to 8-year low

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • Huawei in talks to install Russian operating system on tablets for country's population census -sources

    • China's ExIm bank plans to sell 30 bln yuan of perpetual bonds - sources

    • RRJ Capital-led group near $4 bln deal for HNA's Ingram Micro -source

    • Chinese pig farmer Muyuan's losses grow after African swine fever epidemic

    Earnings/Performance

    • BOE Technology's H1 net profit down 43.92% y/y

    • China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's H1 net profit down 31.17% y/y

    • Greenland Holdings' H1 net profit up 48.4% y/y

    • Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical's H1 net profit down 2.8% y/y

    • Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory's H1 net profit up 26.3% y/y

    • 360 Security Technology's H1 net profit up 163.7% y/y

    • Great Wall Motor's H1 net profit down 58.95% y/y, to boost finance firm's capital

    • China Satellite Communications' H1 net profit up 24.3% y/y

    • Zhengzhou Yutong Bus says h1 net profit up 10.8% y/y

    • Bank Of Nanjing's H1 net profit up 15.1% y/y

    • Beijing Tongrentang's H1 net profit up 3.3% y/y

    • Zhejiang Century Huatong's H1 net profit down 23.63% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Guosen Securities' shareholder to cut up to 4.0% stake in the company

    M&A

    • Suning.Com gets regulatory approval to buy 80% stake in Carrefour China Holdings N.V.

    • Aier Eye Hospital's unit offers to buy stake in Singapore'sISEC Healthcare Ltd





