China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Hong Kong government warns of great danger after weekend of violence
China passes law allowing regions to set resource taxes
China loosens curbs on small, unapproved drug imports
Data:
Company moves:
In focus
Huawei in talks to install Russian operating system on tablets for country's population census -sources
China's ExIm bank plans to sell 30 bln yuan of perpetual bonds - sources
RRJ Capital-led group near $4 bln deal for HNA's Ingram Micro -source
Chinese pig farmer Muyuan's losses grow after African swine fever epidemic
Earnings/Performance
BOE Technology's H1 net profit down 43.92% y/y
China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's H1 net profit down 31.17% y/y
Greenland Holdings' H1 net profit up 48.4% y/y
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical's H1 net profit down 2.8% y/y
Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory's H1 net profit up 26.3% y/y
360 Security Technology's H1 net profit up 163.7% y/y
Great Wall Motor's H1 net profit down 58.95% y/y, to boost finance firm's capital
China Satellite Communications' H1 net profit up 24.3% y/y
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus says h1 net profit up 10.8% y/y
Bank Of Nanjing's H1 net profit up 15.1% y/y
Beijing Tongrentang's H1 net profit up 3.3% y/y
Zhejiang Century Huatong's H1 net profit down 23.63% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
M&A