China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • China to base new lending benchmark on medium-term rates; shares rally on rate cut hopes

  • EXPLAINER-How China's new interest rate reforms will work

  • Pence urges China to respect Hong Kong laws amid protest

    • Data:

    • China commercial banks sell net $6.1 bln of forex in July - FX regulator

    • China provides $1 bln in 'green' finance to coal projects in H1

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • China CNPC suspends Venezuelan oil loading, worried about U.S. sanctions -sources

    • Cathay Pacific's new boss puts emphasis on safety and security

    • Baidu earnings beat estimates on strong video streaming growth

    Earnings/Performance

    • Wuxi AppTec's H1 net profit down 16.9% y/y

    • Founder Securities' net profit up 270.9% y/y in H1

    • Sichuan Chuantou Energy's H1 net profit down 0.8% y/y

    • Offshore Oil Engineering's net loss widens in h1

    • Beijing New Building swings to net loss in H1

    • Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection's H1 net profit down 97.9% y/y

    • S.F. Holding's courier business revenue up 19.1% y/y in July

    • YUNDA Holding's July courier business revenue up 218.9% y/y

    Regulation

    • Shenzhen Exchange to terminate Chuying Agro-Pastoral's listing status

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Kangmei Pharmaceutical says operating normally, also faces liquidity pressure





