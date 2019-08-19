China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China to base new lending benchmark on medium-term rates; shares rally on rate cut hopes
EXPLAINER-How China's new interest rate reforms will work
Pence urges China to respect Hong Kong laws amid protest
Data:
Company moves:
In focus
China CNPC suspends Venezuelan oil loading, worried about U.S. sanctions -sources
Cathay Pacific's new boss puts emphasis on safety and security
Baidu earnings beat estimates on strong video streaming growth
Earnings/Performance
Wuxi AppTec's H1 net profit down 16.9% y/y
Founder Securities' net profit up 270.9% y/y in H1
Sichuan Chuantou Energy's H1 net profit down 0.8% y/y
Offshore Oil Engineering's net loss widens in h1
Beijing New Building swings to net loss in H1
Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection's H1 net profit down 97.9% y/y
S.F. Holding's courier business revenue up 19.1% y/y in July
YUNDA Holding's July courier business revenue up 218.9% y/y
Regulation
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)