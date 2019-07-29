China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Beijing says China stepping up U.S. soy imports, yet to show up in U.S. data
China to use funds from RRR cuts to lower companies' debt ratios
China launches low-tax pilot schemes to support SMEs - Xinhua
China's steel minnows sidestep pollution rules to boost output
Company moves:
In focus
-
China's ByteDance, after Smartisan deal, says developing smartphone
-
Qualcomm, Tencent agree to collaborate on gaming devices, 5G
Earnings/Performance
-
China Life Insurance sees h1 net profit up 115%-135%
-
New China Life Insurance sees h1 net profit up about 80% y/y
-
Focus Media Information Technology's prelim h1 net profit down 76.82% y/y
-
Zhejiang Dahua Technology's prelim h1 net profit up 14.51% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
-
Lock-up period for Bank Of Jiangsu's 5.4 bln shares to end on aug 2
-
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of S.F. shares involving 199.7 mln yuan
-
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of China Vanke's a-shares involving 149.8 mln yuan
-
Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical's shareholder, parties acting in concert to cut 3.49% stake
Regulation
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)