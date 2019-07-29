Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • Beijing says China stepping up U.S. soy imports, yet to show up in U.S. data

  • China to use funds from RRR cuts to lower companies' debt ratios

  • China launches low-tax pilot schemes to support SMEs - Xinhua

  • China's steel minnows sidestep pollution rules to boost output

    • Company moves:

    In focus

    • China's ByteDance, after Smartisan deal, says developing smartphone

    • Qualcomm, Tencent agree to collaborate on gaming devices, 5G

    Earnings/Performance

    • China Life Insurance sees h1 net profit up 115%-135%

    • New China Life Insurance sees h1 net profit up about 80% y/y

    • Focus Media Information Technology's prelim h1 net profit down 76.82% y/y

    • Zhejiang Dahua Technology's prelim h1 net profit up 14.51% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Lock-up period for Bank Of Jiangsu's 5.4 bln shares to end on aug 2

    • Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of S.F. shares involving 199.7 mln yuan

    • Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of China Vanke's a-shares involving 149.8 mln yuan

    • Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical's shareholder, parties acting in concert to cut 3.49% stake

    Regulation

    • H&R Century Union , owners and executives fined and warned by regulator

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Appotronics sued by Taiwan'sDelta Electronics over three patent infringement cases





