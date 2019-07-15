China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China says will freeze out U.S. companies that sell Taiwan arms
Canada set to postpone Huawei 5G decision to after vote, given sour ties with China
U.S. firms may get nod to restart Huawei sales in 2-4 weeks
China-friendly Taiwan mayor beats Foxconn's Gou in opposition's presidential primary
Chinese regulators publish guidance for brokers on credit risks
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
Kangde Xin Composite Material sees H1 net loss at 536.8-765.2 million Yuan
Hainan Airlines' passenger, mail and cargo carried up on year for June, H1
CRRC signs contracts totalling 47.5 bln yuan during March-July
Bank Of Hangzhou's prelim h1 net profit up 20.21% Y/Y
Equity changes/IPOs
Yonghui Superstores, four partners to set up supply chain management JV
Bank Of China obtains regulatory approval to buy back overseas preference shares
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)