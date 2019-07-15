Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • China says will freeze out U.S. companies that sell Taiwan arms

  • Canada set to postpone Huawei 5G decision to after vote, given sour ties with China

  • U.S. firms may get nod to restart Huawei sales in 2-4 weeks

  • China-friendly Taiwan mayor beats Foxconn's Gou in opposition's presidential primary

  • Chinese regulators publish guidance for brokers on credit risks

    • Company moves:

    Earnings/Performance

    • Kangde Xin Composite Material sees H1 net loss at 536.8-765.2 million Yuan

    • Hainan Airlines' passenger, mail and cargo carried up on year for June, H1

    • CRRC signs contracts totalling 47.5 bln yuan during March-July

    • Bank Of Hangzhou's prelim h1 net profit up 20.21% Y/Y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Yonghui Superstores, four partners to set up supply chain management JV

    • Bank Of China obtains regulatory approval to buy back overseas preference shares

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Guotai Junan Securities Gets approval to issue perpetual bonds

    • China'sKangde Xin Composite Material Group fails to pay interest on medium-term note due July 14





