China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • EXPLAINER-What extra U.S. farm products could China buy?

  • No 'big' stimulus needed in China unless trade war worsens, says PBOC adviser

  • INSIGHT-Behind the plunge in China auto sales: chaotic implementation of new emission rules

  • China's Huawei awaits U.S. Commerce nod on resuming usage of Google Android

    • Data:

    • China June factory activity unexpectedly shrinks as trade war weighs - Caixin PMI

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • Trump talk of easing Huawei ban lifts suppliers' shares despite doubts

    • Amid U.S. tech squeeze, China's Tsinghua Unigroup forms new DRAM chip unit

    • Walmart to invest $1.2 bln in China to upgrade logistics

    • China's two largest shipbuilders plan to merge

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Zhejiang Hangke Technology sets pricing for its initial shanghai share offering on STAR board

    • Ningbo Ronbay New Energy issues prospectus for initial shanghai share offering on the STAR board

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • China Merchants Securities gets approval to issue up to 5.0 bln yuan worth of financial debentures

    • Chongqing Changan Automobile , unit receive govt subsidies of 650 mln yuan





