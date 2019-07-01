China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
EXPLAINER-What extra U.S. farm products could China buy?
No 'big' stimulus needed in China unless trade war worsens, says PBOC adviser
INSIGHT-Behind the plunge in China auto sales: chaotic implementation of new emission rules
China's Huawei awaits U.S. Commerce nod on resuming usage of Google Android
Data:
Company moves:
In focus
Trump talk of easing Huawei ban lifts suppliers' shares despite doubts
Amid U.S. tech squeeze, China's Tsinghua Unigroup forms new DRAM chip unit
Walmart to invest $1.2 bln in China to upgrade logistics
China's two largest shipbuilders plan to merge
Equity changes/IPOs
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
China Merchants Securities gets approval to issue up to 5.0 bln yuan worth of financial debentures
Chongqing Changan Automobile , unit receive govt subsidies of 650 mln yuan