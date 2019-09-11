Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • China exempts some U.S. goods from retaliatory tariffs as fresh talks loom

  • As trade war pinches China, it opens doors wide for foreign money

  • Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 bln bid for LSE

  • Crushing it: Argentine farmers cheer China soymeal deal while U.S. growers fret

  • China says pork supply will be enough for upcoming holidays

  • UK says to decide on Huawei soon but China must play by rules

    • Data:

    • China bank loans up in August, more stimulus expected

    • China's auto sales face more bumps ahead, industry body warns, after latest slump

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • China out in force at Frankfurt car show, led by battery builders

    • Cathay Pacific to cut capacity as demand for Hong Kong travel falls

    • Huawei plans first onshore bonds totalling 6 billion yuan

    Earnings/Performance

    • China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 443.2 bln yuan, up 5.8% y/y

    • New China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 90.9 bln yuan, up 8.1% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Western Region Gold's shareholder to unload up to 5% stake

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Shanghai Tunnel Engineering'sSingapore unit signs contract for s$465.2 mln





