China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

SHANGHAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China exempts some U.S. goods from retaliatory tariffs as fresh talks loom
As trade war pinches China, it opens doors wide for foreign money
Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 bln bid for LSE
Crushing it: Argentine farmers cheer China soymeal deal while U.S. growers fret
China says pork supply will be enough for upcoming holidays
UK says to decide on Huawei soon but China must play by rules
Data:
-
China bank loans up in August, more stimulus expected
-
China's auto sales face more bumps ahead, industry body warns, after latest slump
Company moves:
In focus
-
China out in force at Frankfurt car show, led by battery builders
-
Cathay Pacific to cut capacity as demand for Hong Kong travel falls
-
Huawei plans first onshore bonds totalling 6 billion yuan
Earnings/Performance
-
China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 443.2 bln yuan, up 5.8% y/y
-
New China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 90.9 bln yuan, up 8.1% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)