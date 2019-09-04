China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

Quantcast

SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • Trump: U.S. does not want to discuss Huawei with China

  • Hong Kong leader pulls extradition bill, but too little too late, say some

  • EXPLAINER-How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

  • Effort to disqualify lawyer part of U.S. campaign against Huawei: counsel

  • U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from China, Mexico

  • Canada appoints former McKinsey consultant envoy to China, business groups pleased

  • JPMorgan adds China to emerging bond index from February 2020

  • Amid swine fever outbreak, Brazil beef plants set for Chinese inspections - sources

    • Data:

    • China service sector activity rises to 3-mth high-Caixin PMI

    • U.S. trade deficit shrinks, gap with China remains elevated

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • Cathay Chairman Slosar resigns weeks after CEO left, deepening reshuffle

    • Warsaw fund, Chinese company announce solar power deal

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Muyuan Foods' shares involving 320 mln yuan

    • Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics' shareholder to unload up to 6% stake

    • Riyue Heavy Industry's shareholders to unload up to 6% stake

    • Beijing ABT Networks' trading in shares to debut on Sept 6 in Shanghai Star Market

    Regulation

    • Huaan Securities warned by securities regulator for compliance failure

    • Cefc Anhui International Holding's listing status will be terminated - Shenzhen Exchange

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • China Railway Construction says uncertain whether to spin-off and list unit China Railway Construction Heavy Industry





