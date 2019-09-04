China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump: U.S. does not want to discuss Huawei with China
Hong Kong leader pulls extradition bill, but too little too late, say some
EXPLAINER-How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?
Effort to disqualify lawyer part of U.S. campaign against Huawei: counsel
U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from China, Mexico
Canada appoints former McKinsey consultant envoy to China, business groups pleased
JPMorgan adds China to emerging bond index from February 2020
Amid swine fever outbreak, Brazil beef plants set for Chinese inspections - sources
Data:
China service sector activity rises to 3-mth high-Caixin PMI
U.S. trade deficit shrinks, gap with China remains elevated
Company moves:
In focus
Cathay Chairman Slosar resigns weeks after CEO left, deepening reshuffle
Warsaw fund, Chinese company announce solar power deal
Equity changes/IPOs
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Muyuan Foods' shares involving 320 mln yuan
Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics' shareholder to unload up to 6% stake
Riyue Heavy Industry's shareholders to unload up to 6% stake
Beijing ABT Networks' trading in shares to debut on Sept 6 in Shanghai Star Market
Regulation
