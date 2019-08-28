China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
U.S. trade agency affirms Trump's extra 5% tariff hike on Chinese goods
Retailers howl as U.S. trade agency locks in 15% tariffs on Sept. 1
U.S. warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions
Trump adviser Bolton tells Ukraine: Beware Chinese influence
China's c.bank to issue own cryptocurrency as soon as Nov - Forbes
Company moves:
In focus
Huawei plans high-end phone launch under cloud of Google ban
Huawei wants to build first fiber-optic cable between South America and Asia
Apple's data shows a deepening dependence on China as Trump's tariffs loom
China Construction Bank posts 4.9% H1 profit rise, margins contract
China'sFosun set to save Thomas Cook as key terms agreed
Chinese firm to build renewable power projects in Bangladesh - official
Earnings/Performance
China Merchants Securities' H1 net profit up 94% y/y
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics' H1 net profit up 26.6% y/y
New China Life Insurance's H1 net profit up 82% y/y
Luzhou Laojiao's H1 net profit up 40% y/y
Air China's H1 net profit down 9.5% y/y
Fuyao Glass Industry's H1 net profit down 19.4% y/y
Hundsun Technologies' H1 net profit up 126% y/y
Yonghui Superstores's H1 net profit up 46.7% y/y
Yunnan Baiyao's H1 net profit up 8.6% y/y
China State Construction Engineering's H1 net profit up 6.1% y/y
Power Construction Corporation Of China's H1 net profit down 2.4% y/y
Ganfeng Lithium's H1 net profit down 59.2% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)