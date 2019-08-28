Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

By Reuters

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • U.S. trade agency affirms Trump's extra 5% tariff hike on Chinese goods

  • Retailers howl as U.S. trade agency locks in 15% tariffs on Sept. 1

  • U.S. warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions

  • Trump adviser Bolton tells Ukraine: Beware Chinese influence

  • China's c.bank to issue own cryptocurrency as soon as Nov - Forbes

    • Company moves:

    In focus

    • Huawei plans high-end phone launch under cloud of Google ban

    • Huawei wants to build first fiber-optic cable between South America and Asia

    • Apple's data shows a deepening dependence on China as Trump's tariffs loom

    • China Construction Bank posts 4.9% H1 profit rise, margins contract

    • China'sFosun set to save Thomas Cook as key terms agreed

    • Chinese firm to build renewable power projects in Bangladesh - official

    Earnings/Performance

    • China Merchants Securities' H1 net profit up 94% y/y

    • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics' H1 net profit up 26.6% y/y

    • New China Life Insurance's H1 net profit up 82% y/y

    • Luzhou Laojiao's H1 net profit up 40% y/y

    • Air China's H1 net profit down 9.5% y/y

    • Fuyao Glass Industry's H1 net profit down 19.4% y/y

    • Hundsun Technologies' H1 net profit up 126% y/y

    • Yonghui Superstores's H1 net profit up 46.7% y/y

    • Yunnan Baiyao's H1 net profit up 8.6% y/y

    • China State Construction Engineering's H1 net profit up 6.1% y/y

    • Power Construction Corporation Of China's H1 net profit down 2.4% y/y

    • Ganfeng Lithium's H1 net profit down 59.2% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Hainan Airlines' shareholder plans to unload stake in company

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Longi Green Energy Technology plans projects in Yinchuan, Taizhou





