China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump: 'I am the chosen one' to take on China over trade
U.S. imposes sanctions on three Chinese accused of fentanyl trafficking
State Dept approves possible $8 bln fighter jet sale to Taiwan -Pentagon
China, Singapore iron ore selloffs intensify on gloomy BHP outlook
Bankers hawk hedging as trade war hits China's yuan
Frontline view: Making the case for violence in Hong Kong protests
China approves $18.7 bln of urban railway projects in southwestern city
China to speed up subsidies for pigs culled due to African swine fever
Company moves:
In focus
Alibaba postpones up to $15 blnHong Kong listing amid protests-sources
Citigroup, BNP caught up in U.S. case against Huawei CFO - documents
China'sTianjin govt orders Bohai Steel restructuring start by Sept -sources
Goldman moves to take majority control of China joint venture
Apple plans to tap China'sBOE Technology for advanced iPhone screens-Nikkei
BYD's profit triples as China's electric car boom continues
Two groups, one backed by China'sFosun, bid for NMC Health stake-sources
Earnings/Performance
Focus Media Information Technology's H1 net profit down 76.8% y/y
Tasly Pharmaceutical's H1 net profit down 2.9% y/y
Iflytek's H1 net profit up 45.1% y/y
Sanan Optoelectronics' H1 net profit down 52.3% y/y
Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology's H1 net loss widens to 274.9 million yuan
Songcheng Performance Development's H1 net profit up 18.03% y/y
Dong-E-E-Jiao's H1 net profit down 77.6% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
TCL buys back shares worth 1.60 billion yuan as of Aug 21
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Midea Group's shares involving 240.3 mln yuan
First Capital Securities' shareholder to unload up to 3% stake in the company