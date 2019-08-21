China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

Quantcast

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • Trump: 'I am the chosen one' to take on China over trade

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on three Chinese accused of fentanyl trafficking

  • State Dept approves possible $8 bln fighter jet sale to Taiwan -Pentagon

  • China, Singapore iron ore selloffs intensify on gloomy BHP outlook

  • Bankers hawk hedging as trade war hits China's yuan

  • Frontline view: Making the case for violence in Hong Kong protests

  • China approves $18.7 bln of urban railway projects in southwestern city

  • China to speed up subsidies for pigs culled due to African swine fever

    • Company moves:

    In focus

    • Alibaba postpones up to $15 blnHong Kong listing amid protests-sources

    • Citigroup, BNP caught up in U.S. case against Huawei CFO - documents

    • China'sTianjin govt orders Bohai Steel restructuring start by Sept -sources

    • Goldman moves to take majority control of China joint venture

    • Apple plans to tap China'sBOE Technology for advanced iPhone screens-Nikkei

    • BYD's profit triples as China's electric car boom continues

    • Two groups, one backed by China'sFosun, bid for NMC Health stake-sources

    Earnings/Performance

    • Focus Media Information Technology's H1 net profit down 76.8% y/y

    • Tasly Pharmaceutical's H1 net profit down 2.9% y/y

    • Iflytek's H1 net profit up 45.1% y/y

    • Sanan Optoelectronics' H1 net profit down 52.3% y/y

    • Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology's H1 net loss widens to 274.9 million yuan

    • Songcheng Performance Development's H1 net profit up 18.03% y/y

    • Dong-E-E-Jiao's H1 net profit down 77.6% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • TCL buys back shares worth 1.60 billion yuan as of Aug 21

    • Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Midea Group's shares involving 240.3 mln yuan

    • First Capital Securities' shareholder to unload up to 3% stake in the company





