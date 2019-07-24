China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China warns of war in case of move towards Taiwan independence
China's soybean crushers in no rush to buy from U.S. despite Beijing tariff offer -sources
FOCUS-To survive trade war, some U.S. importers embark on major revamps of product lines
Earnings/Performance
China Merchants Bank's prelim H1 net profit up 13.1% y/y
Bank of Shanghai's prelim 6-month net profit up 14.3% y/y
Shengyi Technology's prelim H1 net profit up 18.0% y/y
Bluestar Adisseo's H1 net profit up 9% y/y
