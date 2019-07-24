Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • China warns of war in case of move towards Taiwan independence

  • China's soybean crushers in no rush to buy from U.S. despite Beijing tariff offer -sources

  • FOCUS-To survive trade war, some U.S. importers embark on major revamps of product lines

    • Data:

    • China raises 2019 oil product export quota volumes from last year

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • China's SDIC hires banks for $1 billion London IPO - sources

    • Regulators in China discuss liquidity issues at Bank of Jinzhou - sources

    Earnings/Performance

    • China Merchants Bank's prelim H1 net profit up 13.1% y/y

    • Bank of Shanghai's prelim 6-month net profit up 14.3% y/y

    • Shengyi Technology's prelim H1 net profit up 18.0% y/y

    • Bluestar Adisseo's H1 net profit up 9% y/y

    M&A

    • Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor wins bid for 40% stake in dzs solar for 480.2 mln yuan

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Seazen Holdings to sell project firms' stakes and creditor's rights





