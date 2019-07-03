Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • Kudlow says U.S.-China trade talks to be held in person next week

  • China to Britain: Keep your 'colonial' hands off Hong Kong

  • U.S. reviews export requests to Huawei with 'highest scrutiny' -Commerce Dept

  • U.S. govt staff told treat Huawei as blacklisted-email

  • Indonesia asks China for special fund under Belt and Road - ministers

  • China has shown "shortcomings" in bid to contain African swine fever -cabinet

  • United States makes first-ever rice sale to China -trade group

    • Company moves:

    In focus

    • HP, Dell, other tech firms plan to shift production out of China -Nikkei

    • Seazen Holdings elects new chairman as Wang Zhenhua is under criminal detention

    Earnings/Performance

    • Shandong Chenming Paper sees 6-month net profit down 69-72% y/y

    • Beijing Capital Development sees 6-month net profit up 25% y/y

    • Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' vehicles sales in june up 13.2% y/y

    • Beijing Dabeinong Technology's June hog sales up 70.9% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Jiangsu Hengrui's shares involving 410.2 mln yuan

    • Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Zhejiang Chint Electrics' shares involving 711.55 mln yuan

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Longi Green Energy Technology's units sign contract to buy photovoltaic glass

    • DHC Software's unit signs ecological restoration contract worth 874.3 million yuan





