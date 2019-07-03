China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Kudlow says U.S.-China trade talks to be held in person next week
China to Britain: Keep your 'colonial' hands off Hong Kong
U.S. reviews export requests to Huawei with 'highest scrutiny' -Commerce Dept
U.S. govt staff told treat Huawei as blacklisted-email
Indonesia asks China for special fund under Belt and Road - ministers
China has shown "shortcomings" in bid to contain African swine fever -cabinet
United States makes first-ever rice sale to China -trade group
Company moves:
In focus
-
HP, Dell, other tech firms plan to shift production out of China -Nikkei
-
Seazen Holdings elects new chairman as Wang Zhenhua is under criminal detention
Earnings/Performance
-
Shandong Chenming Paper sees 6-month net profit down 69-72% y/y
-
Beijing Capital Development sees 6-month net profit up 25% y/y
-
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' vehicles sales in june up 13.2% y/y
-
Beijing Dabeinong Technology's June hog sales up 70.9% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)