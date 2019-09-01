China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

Quantcast

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • After long gap, China's ruling elite to gather for October conclave

  • Hong Kong commercial centres paralysed as protesters, police exchange petrol bombs and tear gas

  • China plans more support for economy

  • China CO2 emission targets at risk from U.S. trade war - official

  • China rate reforms may fall short

  • Trade war with U.S. won't affect China's pork supply - Chinese ministry

    • Data:

    • China's factory activity shrinks for 4th month as trade woes deepen

    • Hong Kong retail sales drop by steepest in 3-1/2 years amid protests

    • China QFII quota rises to $111.38 bln at end-August - FX regulator

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • Didi Chuxing to launch self-driving pick up service in China, plans to expand abroad

    • China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax

    • China's top airlines to buy ARJ21 jets from COMAC

    • China'sXiaomi ditches mainland share offering plan

    • China's AgBank posts nearly 5% rise in H1 profit

    • Bank of China H1 profit up 4.5%

    • China Minmetals unit buys Fanya metal exchange antimony, rare earth stocks

    • China's top feed producer New Hope Liuhe H1 profits surge 87% on year

    Earnings/Performance

    • Gree Electric Appliances' H1 net profit up 7.4% y/y

    • Midea Group's H1 net profit up 17.4% y/y

    • Suning.Com's H1 net profit down 64.4% y/y

    • Haitong Securities' H1 net profit up 82.3% y/y

    • China Yangtze Power's H1 net profit up 0.6% y/y

    • China International Travel Service's H1 net profit up 70.9% y/y

    • Wuliangye Yibin's H1 net profit up 31.30% y/y

    • Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery' H1 net profit up 11.52% y/y

    • China Minsheng Banking's H1 net profit up 6.8% y/y

    • Cosco Shipping Holdings' H1 net profit up 2,932.8% y/y

    • China Eastern Airlines' H1 net profit down 14.9% y/y

    • Shanghai Electric Group's H1 net profit up 4.55% y/y

    • China Railway's H1 net profit up 10.1% y/y

    • China Railway Construction's H1 net profit up 15.9% y/y

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Aier Eye Hospital's owner brings in new strategic investors





