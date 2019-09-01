China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
After long gap, China's ruling elite to gather for October conclave
Hong Kong commercial centres paralysed as protesters, police exchange petrol bombs and tear gas
China plans more support for economy
China CO2 emission targets at risk from U.S. trade war - official
China rate reforms may fall short
Trade war with U.S. won't affect China's pork supply - Chinese ministry
Data:
China's factory activity shrinks for 4th month as trade woes deepen
Hong Kong retail sales drop by steepest in 3-1/2 years amid protests
China QFII quota rises to $111.38 bln at end-August - FX regulator
Company moves:
In focus
Didi Chuxing to launch self-driving pick up service in China, plans to expand abroad
China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax
China's top airlines to buy ARJ21 jets from COMAC
China'sXiaomi ditches mainland share offering plan
China's AgBank posts nearly 5% rise in H1 profit
Bank of China H1 profit up 4.5%
China Minmetals unit buys Fanya metal exchange antimony, rare earth stocks
China's top feed producer New Hope Liuhe H1 profits surge 87% on year
Earnings/Performance
Gree Electric Appliances' H1 net profit up 7.4% y/y
Midea Group's H1 net profit up 17.4% y/y
Suning.Com's H1 net profit down 64.4% y/y
Haitong Securities' H1 net profit up 82.3% y/y
China Yangtze Power's H1 net profit up 0.6% y/y
China International Travel Service's H1 net profit up 70.9% y/y
Wuliangye Yibin's H1 net profit up 31.30% y/y
Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery' H1 net profit up 11.52% y/y
China Minsheng Banking's H1 net profit up 6.8% y/y
Cosco Shipping Holdings' H1 net profit up 2,932.8% y/y
China Eastern Airlines' H1 net profit down 14.9% y/y
Shanghai Electric Group's H1 net profit up 4.55% y/y
China Railway's H1 net profit up 10.1% y/y
China Railway Construction's H1 net profit up 15.9% y/y
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)