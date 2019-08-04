China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump instructed top aide to call China to warn more tariffs were coming -sources
China vows fight against Trump's latest tariffs as stocks sink
Kudlow sidesteps comment on report that Trump could delay, block tariff on Chinese goods
Canadian and Chinese ministers meet amid tensions, pledge to continue talks
Beijing says progress on China-Australia ties 'unsatisfactory'
Hindu nationalist group says India unlikely to accept China-led trade deal
Data:
Company moves:
In focus
Foxconn eyes sale of $8.8 blnChina plant amid trade war woes-sources
JPMorgan set for historic majority stake in China funds JV -sources
China aluminium firm Zhongwang seeks legal advice after U.S. tariff allegations
Earnings/Performance
China Vanke's July contract sales at 48.19 billion yuan, up 6.8% y/y
Seazen Holdings' Jan-Jul contract sales up 29.3% y/y
Bank Of Nanjing's prelim H1 net profit up 15.07% y/y
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus's July vehicle sales up 122.88% y/y, Jan-Jul vehicle sales up 17.36% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Suning.Com buys back 74.3 million shares in the company as of end-July
Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery's shareholder to cut stake in the company
Lock-up period for Xinhua Winshare Publishing's 592.8 million a-shares to end
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Guangdong Haid Group to set up financing guarantee firm with 250 mln yuan
Wonders Information says 18.79% company stake frozen by court
Holdings in Shanghai Raas' controlling shareholder could be reduced due to margin call defaults