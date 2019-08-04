Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • Trump instructed top aide to call China to warn more tariffs were coming -sources

  • China vows fight against Trump's latest tariffs as stocks sink

  • Kudlow sidesteps comment on report that Trump could delay, block tariff on Chinese goods

  • Canadian and Chinese ministers meet amid tensions, pledge to continue talks

  • Beijing says progress on China-Australia ties 'unsatisfactory'

  • Hindu nationalist group says India unlikely to accept China-led trade deal

    • Data:

    • China's H1 gold consumption down 3.3% y/y to 523.5 T - association

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • Foxconn eyes sale of $8.8 blnChina plant amid trade war woes-sources

    • JPMorgan set for historic majority stake in China funds JV -sources

    • China aluminium firm Zhongwang seeks legal advice after U.S. tariff allegations

    Earnings/Performance

    • China Vanke's July contract sales at 48.19 billion yuan, up 6.8% y/y

    • Seazen Holdings' Jan-Jul contract sales up 29.3% y/y

    • Bank Of Nanjing's prelim H1 net profit up 15.07% y/y

    • Zhengzhou Yutong Bus's July vehicle sales up 122.88% y/y, Jan-Jul vehicle sales up 17.36% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Suning.Com buys back 74.3 million shares in the company as of end-July

    • Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery's shareholder to cut stake in the company

    • Lock-up period for Xinhua Winshare Publishing's 592.8 million a-shares to end

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Guangdong Haid Group to set up financing guarantee firm with 250 mln yuan

    • Wonders Information says 18.79% company stake frozen by court

    • Holdings in Shanghai Raas' controlling shareholder could be reduced due to margin call defaults





    This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


    More from Reuters

    Subscribe





      See Reuters News












      Research Brokers before you trade

      Want to trade FX?





      Upcoming Earnings

      Company Expected Report Date
      FGP Jun 10, 2019
      THO Jun 10, 2019
      HDS Jun 11, 2019
      HRB Jun 11, 2019
      CHS Jun 11, 2019
      AVGO Jun 13, 2019
      TUFN Jun 13, 2019
      CPST Jun 11, 2019

      Earnings Calendar