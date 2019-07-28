China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump says China may try to delay trade deal until 2020 election
Trump targets China in call for WTO to reform 'developing' country status
China gives big distressed debt managers nod to make M&A plans for troubled smaller banks - sources
China moves to regulate 'blind' business expansion of financial holding firms
China's crude demand rebounds as refining profits return
China vows to lengthen prison terms, fines for capital market cheaters
China Shandong province to spend $145 bln by year-end to speed key projects
Fall armyworm pest to infest more corn land in China in H2 2019
Data:
China's industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown
Beijing says millions of tonnes of U.S. soy shipped to China, U.S. data reflects less
China's June soy imports from U.S. fall 2.5% on year amid renewed tension
China June rare earth magnet exports to U.S. fall 3.9% from May
Company moves:
In focus
China's ICBC, others buying more than 17.3% pct stake in troubled Bank of Jinzhou
U.S.-China tensions weigh on Huawei's ties with partners FedEx, Flex
Huawei rolls out 5G phone and flags first Hongmeng device
U.S. to deny tariff relief for Apple Mac Pro parts from China -Trump
Trump warns Google after Treasury chief says no concerns on China
Earnings/Performance
Equity changes/IPOs
Lock-up period for Unisplendour's 1.21 bln shares to end on July 31
Lock-up period for Huatai Securities' 1.09 bln A-shares to end
TCL buys back 459.66 million shares in the company as of July 26
Regulation
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Seazen Holdings' unit to sell stakes and creditors rights in five project firms
Beijing Dabeinong plans asset-backed securitisation of up to 1.5 bln yuan
Walvax Biotechnology to sell stake in bio-pharmaceutical firm