China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • Trump says China may try to delay trade deal until 2020 election

  • Trump targets China in call for WTO to reform 'developing' country status

  • China gives big distressed debt managers nod to make M&A plans for troubled smaller banks - sources

  • China moves to regulate 'blind' business expansion of financial holding firms

  • China's crude demand rebounds as refining profits return

  • China vows to lengthen prison terms, fines for capital market cheaters

  • China Shandong province to spend $145 bln by year-end to speed key projects

  • Fall armyworm pest to infest more corn land in China in H2 2019

    • Data:

    • China's industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown

    • Beijing says millions of tonnes of U.S. soy shipped to China, U.S. data reflects less

    • China's June soy imports from U.S. fall 2.5% on year amid renewed tension

    • China June rare earth magnet exports to U.S. fall 3.9% from May

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • China's ICBC, others buying more than 17.3% pct stake in troubled Bank of Jinzhou

    • U.S.-China tensions weigh on Huawei's ties with partners FedEx, Flex

    • Huawei rolls out 5G phone and flags first Hongmeng device

    • U.S. to deny tariff relief for Apple Mac Pro parts from China -Trump

    • Trump warns Google after Treasury chief says no concerns on China

    Earnings/Performance

    • East Money Information's H1 net profit up 55.9% y/y

    • China Securities' prelim h1 net profit up 37.6% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Lock-up period for Unisplendour's 1.21 bln shares to end on July 31

    • Lock-up period for Huatai Securities' 1.09 bln A-shares to end

    • TCL buys back 459.66 million shares in the company as of July 26

    Regulation

    • Hainan Airlines warned by regulator due to violation of information disclosure

    • Baofeng Group's owner detained by police due to suspected crime

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Seazen Holdings' unit to sell stakes and creditors rights in five project firms

    • Beijing Dabeinong plans asset-backed securitisation of up to 1.5 bln yuan

    • Walvax Biotechnology to sell stake in bio-pharmaceutical firm





