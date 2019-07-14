China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
U.S. firms may get nod to restart Huawei sales in 2-4 weeks -official
Pentagon races to track U.S. rare earths output amid China trade dispute
U.S.-China trade talks in 'quiet period' -White House adviser Navarro
China says U.S. should "not play with fire" on Taiwan
Cargill shuts animal-feed mills in China as fatal hog disease spreads
Data due:
-
China house prices
-
urban investment
-
retail sales
-
GDP
-
industrial production
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
-
XCMG Construction Machinery sees H1 net profit up 90.2%-117.4% Y/Y
-
Financial Street Holdings sees H1 net profit up 15%-25% Y/Y
-
Chongqing Changan Automobile sees H1 net loss at 1.9-2.6 billion Yuan
-
Changjiang Securities sees H1 net profit up 187.6% Y/Y
-
Hunan Valin Steel sees H1 net profit down 25.0%-27.9% Y/Y
-
Shenwan Hongyuan Group's prelim H1 net profit up 56.0% Y/Y
Equity changes/IPOs