Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • U.S. firms may get nod to restart Huawei sales in 2-4 weeks -official

  • Pentagon races to track U.S. rare earths output amid China trade dispute

  • U.S.-China trade talks in 'quiet period' -White House adviser Navarro

  • China says U.S. should "not play with fire" on Taiwan

  • Cargill shuts animal-feed mills in China as fatal hog disease spreads

    • Data due:

    • China house prices

    • urban investment

    • retail sales

    • GDP

    • industrial production

    Company moves:

    Earnings/Performance

    • XCMG Construction Machinery sees H1 net profit up 90.2%-117.4% Y/Y

    • Financial Street Holdings sees H1 net profit up 15%-25% Y/Y

    • Chongqing Changan Automobile sees H1 net loss at 1.9-2.6 billion Yuan

    • Changjiang Securities sees H1 net profit up 187.6% Y/Y

    • Hunan Valin Steel sees H1 net profit down 25.0%-27.9% Y/Y

    • Shenwan Hongyuan Group's prelim H1 net profit up 56.0% Y/Y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Xiamen Jihong Package Tech's shareholders to sell 8.98% stake in the company

    • Taihai Manoir Nuclear Equipment plans to bring in strategic investors





    This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


    More from Reuters

    Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar